Meet the 30 Boston-area singles looking for Love on Netflix’s new season of ‘Love Is Blind’

BOSTON — The search for love is coming to Boston, where 30 local singles will take part in the latest season of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.”

Season 11 of the popular show features a cast of men and women ranging in age from 28 to 40.

The Boston-area cast includes a variety of professions, from a South Boston bar bouncer and a beekeeper to a retired baseball player, NICU nurse, and skincare entrepreneur.

On “Love Is Blind,” contestants form connections and date one another from separate pods, speaking through a wall without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The goal is to develop a deep emotional connection before deciding whether to get engaged.

Among the 16 women on the cast are principal engineer Aneha Singh, attorney Brittany Bianco, NICU nurse Liz Rounds, orthodontist Sahar Mostafavi and mental health counselor Wilnie Louis.

The female contestants also include professionals working in insurance, marketing, education, healthcare and finance.

The men’s cast features software engineer Amenawon “Iman” Johnson, yacht captain Blake Carver, wine sales consultant Mark Colantonio, beekeeper Matt Waldrip and AI infrastructure sales executive Rob Feeley, among others.

After getting engaged, couples leave the pods and travel together on a tropical getaway before returning home to test their relationships in the real world.

They move in together, meet family and friends, and plan their weddings while deciding whether their physical chemistry matches the emotional bond they built without seeing one another.

The experiment concludes at the altar, where each couple must decide whether love truly is blind.

Season 11 of “Love Is Blind” debuts October 14 on Netflix.

To view the full cast and descriptions, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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