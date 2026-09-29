L.L. Bean, Dunkin’ unveil limited-edition fall collaboration

BOSTON — Two New England icons have come together for a fall collaboration.

L.L. Bean and Dunkin’ have released limited-edition cup sleeves inspired by two L.L. Bean favorites: the iconic sweater and “Boat and Tote” bag.

The collection also includes a large “Boat and Tote” bag and a sweater. The tote retails for $59.95, while the sweater is $79.95.

The L.L. Bean x Dunkin’ Collection may already be sold out, but there are plenty of iconic totes, cozy sweaters and other L.L. Bean favorites available to shop.

“L.L. Bean and Dunkin’ are iconic brands that have called New England home for decades,” said Nick Wilkoff, chief marketing officer at L.L. Bean. “We wanted to create something that feels familiar and fun, bringing a touch of Dunkin’ to two L.L. Bean favorites that have been a part of people’s fall traditions for generations.”

Bostonians were able to visit the L.L. Bean store Tuesday and snap photos in front of a donut wall, enjoy custom donuts and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and sip complimentary Dunkin’ coffee and Refreshers, while supplies lasted.

Fans had an hour to shop the product collaboration early, ahead of its National Coffee Day debut at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group