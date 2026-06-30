JFK Library unveils new exhibit showcasing rare Revolutionary War treasures

BOSTON — Boston’s JFK Library and Museum is rolling out a new exhibit that brings America’s founding story to life.

“Declaring the Revolution” features early prints of the Declaration of Independence, Paul Revere’s iconic engraving of the Boston Massacre, Thomas Paine’s influential Common Sense, and other historic works that helped shape the American Revolution.

Among the highlights on display are:

One of the remaining 50 original William J. Stone prints of the Declaration of Independence, the version most frequently reproduced today.

Paul Revere’s 1770 print of the Boston Massacre, one of the most recognized images of the Revolutionary War era.

An original Boston-printed edition of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense .

. The first American-printed map of eastern Massachusetts produced during the Revolutionary era.

A decorative facsimile of the Magna Carta printed in 1733.

“The story of American independence is not told solely through the words of the Declaration of Independence,” said Library Director Alan Price. “It is also revealed through the printed works, personal stories, and acts of courage that shaped the Revolutionary era. We are honored to present this exhibition and provide visitors with an opportunity to explore this extraordinary chapter in our nation’s history and its lasting impact on the world.

The exhibition runs through November. 29.

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, admission will be free this Friday through Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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