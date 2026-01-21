JetBlue adding more flights between Boston-Denver ahead of conference championship showdown

BOSTON — Patriots fans headed up and over the Rocky Mountains, hoping to see New England advance to the Super Bowl, will soon have more options through the air.

JetBlue announced Tuesday it is adding more flights between Boston’s Logan International Airport and Denver International Airport to help fans get to the Mile High City ahead of Sunday’s conference championship game between the Pats and Broncos.

There will be additional flights from Boston to Denver on Friday, with a return flight from Denver to Boston on Monday. JetBlue will also use a larger plane on an already scheduled Boston–Denver flight, ensuring more seats for fans heading home after the game.

“Pats fans travel with passion, and we’re proud to help bring that energy to this pivotal game,” JetBlue President Marty St. George.

While the Broncos are blocking Patriots fans in New England from buying AFC Championship tickets in Denver through Ticketmaster, fans can still use third-party resale sites like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats.

Flights can be booked on jetblue.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group