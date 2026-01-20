Ticketmaster blocking Patriots fans in New England from buying AFC Championship tickets in Denver

Patriots fans looking to make the journey out west for the team’s first AFC Championship Game appearance may have a more difficult time than anticipated.

Seats for the conference championship showdown at Empower Field at Mile High on Ticketmaster are only being sold to residents of the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana, South Dakota and Western Kansas.

A message on the event page for the game reads that the decision was made due to “limited availability” of tickets.

Ticketmaster Event Page for Patriots-Broncos AFCCG

If Patriots fans want to make the journey to Mile High, they’ll have to search third-party ticket sellers like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats.

The Patriots will befacing off against Denver’s backup QB and former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham after Denver’s starting QB Bo Nix fractured his ankle in the game’s closing moments.

The last time the Pats traveled to Denver for an AFC Championship game was in 2016—when Peyton Manning and the Broncos beat Brady and the Pats. New England fans are hoping for a different outcome this time around, when the game kicks off at 3 pm on Sunday.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Ticketmaster for a comment.

