Red Sox legend Johnny Damon to be honored at Lowell Spinners ‘Bobblehead Night’

BOSTON — The Lowell Spinners will host “Johnny Damon Bobblehead Night”, celebrating the former Red Sox star and current co-owner of the team.

Damon played a key role in helping Boston end its 86-year championship drought, delivering a memorable performance in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees and helping lead the Red Sox to their first World Series title in decades.

Ahead of the event, Damon joined Boston 25 to discuss the celebration and his connection to the Spinners.

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