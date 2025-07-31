Jet ski theft at South Shore home leads to 47-mile chase, police say

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department chased a truck full of suspected thieves for nearly 50 miles after a jet ski and trailer were stolen from a home on the South Shore early Wednesday morning.

“Let this serve as notice to anyone who considers committing crimes like these in our town. Don’t risk it. Not in Kingston. We’ll chase you until your wheels fall off – literally," the Kingston Police Department warned in a Facebook post.

The incident started around 3:15 a.m. when a Kingston woman called 911 to report that multiple thieves were in her backyard, stealing her jet ski and trailer, according to the department.

Officers responding to the scene of the reported theft encountered the suspects fleeing in a pickup truck that was found to be stolen from Rhode Island.

A 47-mile chase ensued, during which police captured more than three hours of bodycam footage. The department released seven minutes of that video on Thursday.

Due to the brazen nature of the crime and the limited vehicular traffic in the middle of the night, the pursuit continued for approximately 47 miles," the department said in a news release.

Bodycam video: Jet ski theft at South Shore home leads to 47-mile police chase Kingston Police Department

Kingston police say the pursuit traveled from Main Street to Route 3 south, to Route 6 west, to Route 25 west, to I-195 west, to downtown New Bedford, where stop sticks were used to deflate the truck’s tires.

The truck continued traveling on rims, in excess of 90 mph, kicking up debris that shattered the windshield of a pursuing officer’s cruiser, according to police. That officer was sprayed with shards of glass, but continued to chase after the suspects.

At one point during the chase, the stolen jet ski and trailer fell off the truck in Bourne. The suspects subsequently crashed in New Bedford, and the vehicle caught fire.

Three suspects fled the scene, with one being apprehended by police after a foot chase. The captured suspect was identified as Livan Sarit, 21, of Providence, Rhode Island.

The remaining suspects managed to escape by jumping off an overpass on I-195, but police say officers recovered significant physical and digital evidence from the scene. Authorities believe these individuals may be linked to other similar thefts in the area.

“We are confident it won’t be long until several warrants are issued in this case,” the department said. “Sleep well tonight, gentlemen, we’ll see you soon.”

An investigation is ongoing.

