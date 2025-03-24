‘It’s really sad to see’: Reaction pours in following fatal shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway by the Westgate Mall in Brockton, where police say a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot and killed Saturday night.

“I just seen all the kids screaming and running from out of there, they said they knew someone that got shot,” said Renee Williams near the scene Saturday.

Witnesses say a lot of kids were at the grand opening of the Urban Air Adventure Park across the street shortly before the shooting.

“It’s really sad to see, it it’s like this neighborhood it just sucks all the young kids with the guns just don’t make any sense, this was a night for everybody to have fun and now they’re out here shooting,” said Williams.

Police say several teenagers were fighting outside the Chipotle and Starbucks when shots were fired around 7 PM with dozens of teens nearby.

Crews spent Sunday cleaning up the crime scene as the investigation into this deadly shooting continues.

“Take a pause, things are hard these days, before you react or it gets to this point, take a pause and think about the consequences, and think about yourself and the lives around you that you will negatively impact,” said Gale Henville, who lives in Brockton.

The brand-new indoor park also closed Sunday out of respect for the off-site incident, according to their website.

Brockton Public Schools released a statement Sunday, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday. We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is leading this investigation and hasn’t said whether any arrests have been made yet. The victims have also not been identified.

“As Mayor of the city of Brockton, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and classmates of the two victims. This tragedy is an active police investigation, under the direction of Police Chief Brenda Perez, in conjunction with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office,” said Mayor Robert Sullivan in a statement Sunday night. “The Brockton Public Schools, led by Superintendent Dr. Priya Tahiliani, will offer grief counseling services to students and staff impacted by this tragic event. This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our city.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group