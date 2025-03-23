Brockton Public Schools releases statement after two teens fatally shot in mall parking lot

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Public Schools has released a statement following Saturday night’s fatal shooting at Westgate Mall.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were fatally shot near Starbucks and Chipotle in one of the mall’s parking lots.

One of the victims was a student at Champion High School.

Brockton Public Schools has expressed their condolences, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday. We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.” — Brockton Public Schools Spokesperson

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group