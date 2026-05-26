2 Massachusetts doctors, practice indicted for illegal prescribing, Medicaid fraud

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Two Massachusetts doctors and their medical practice have been indicted on multiple charges tied to the illegal prescribing of controlled substances and fraudulent billing, Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office announced Tuesday.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Dr. Jeffrey J. Jones and Dr. James C. Wilson III on eight counts each of illegal prescribing of controlled substances and one count each of Medicaid false claims, according to Campbell’s office.

Prosecutors allege the doctors prescribed combinations of opioids, stimulants, and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose. Investigators say those prescriptions led pharmacies to submit false claims to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program.

The doctors are also accused of prescribing controlled substances to patients with known histories of substance use disorder, including some who had previously suffered overdoses.

Their shared practice, West Brookfield Family Practice, was also indicted on charges of submitting false claims to MassHealth for office visits tied to the alleged illegal prescriptions.

According to prosecutors, Jones and Wilson repeatedly failed to meet accepted medical standards when prescribing controlled substances.

Investigators say some patients were prescribed multiple controlled substances for years, even during periods when they had not been seen by the practice for extended stretches.

In addition to the prescribing charges, both doctors are accused of billing MassHealth and managed care entities for office visits where controlled substance prescriptions were issued without a legitimate medical purpose.

Authorities say those actions resulted in additional false claims being submitted by pharmacies.

The Drug Enforcement Administration suspended both doctors’ authority to prescribe controlled substances on May 6.

An investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors move forward with the charges.

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