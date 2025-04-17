‘It’s not even like I’m driving’: One hospitalized after taxi cab hits pedestrian, vehicle in Boston

One person was hospitalized after a taxi cab hit a person and another car near the New England Aquarium Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News the cab was speeding toward the Boston Harbor Hotel when it took a sharp turn, hopped over a curb and struck a woman.

The cab then continued down the street, sideswiping multiple cars before finally coming to a stop.

Boston EMS told Boston 25 News that the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

The cab had large scratch marks down its passenger side as it was being towed away, 100 yards away from the collision.

The woman who was inside the cab said the driver had to circle around the block because the car wouldn’t stop ...

“He kept saying it’s not even like I’m driving, like someone else is driving my car,” the passenger told Boston 25 News. “I kept asking ‘what happened, what happened’ and he said ‘I don’t know, I just got the car out of the shop yesterday.’”

Boston 25 News also saw the driver appear to be getting medical treatment.

Boston police told Boston 25 News that no arrests have been made, but they’re still investigating how the crash happened.

