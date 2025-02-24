‘It’s Insulting’: Boston’s mayor responds to ‘Border Czar’s’ Comments on City’s Police Commissioner

BOSTON — On Sunday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to reporters’ questions about comments made by the Trump administration’s ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan on Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“I will say it’s pretty clueless for someone to be insulting our police commissioner.” She touted his decades of experience, Cox’s leadership in his current role, and the reduction in crime rates in 2024.

“We’re going to keep doing what we do in Boston, which is keeping everyone in our community safe,” Wu explained.

It’s a sentiment Wu echoed during a speech she made in Dorchester Sunday afternoon at The Circle of Vietnamese Parents’ Lunar New Year Celebration at Florian Hall.

“Boston is home for everyone, especially with what’s happening all around the country,” she said to event guests. “We want to make sure to very clearly say: Boston is welcoming and safe for everyone, and we are here to stand with all of our community members.”

Her comments come less than 24 hours after Homan’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington D.C.

“I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me,” said Homan. He also called out Cox “You’re not a police commissioner, take that badge off your chest and put it in the desk drawer.”

On March 5th, Wu will testify before a Republican-controlled congressional committee as part of a federal investigation into the policies of sanctuary cities. In December, Boston reaffirmed its sanctuary jurisdiction under the Boston Trust Act, which means it has policies in place that limit local and state government’s cooperation with federal and immigration law officers.

“I look forward to the great work that has been happening here every single day, and to share some insights that we have,” Wu said.

Mayors from New York, Chicago, and Denver are also confirmed to testify before that same congressional committee.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston police about Homan’s comments but hasn’t heard back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group