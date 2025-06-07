10 botulism cases linked back to Milton spa, health officials say

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) has issued a warning to the public after an increase in botulism cases has been linked to a spa in Milton.

Officials say that the suspected cases are tied back to Rodrigo Beauty, located at 464 Granite Ave, in Milton.

As of today, at least 10 people have been linked to the suspected iatrogenic botulism.

In a statement from the DPH, iatrogenic botulism is a “rare but serious illness caused by botulinum toxin spreading beyond the injection site, potentially leading to life-threatening symptoms.”

On Thursday, the DPH released a statement about an investigation into 4 cosmetic botulism cases on the South Shore.

First and early symptoms include: blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, or breathing difficulties.

The DPH is advising anyone who has received Botox injections from the Milton spa between May 1 and June 4 is strongly urged to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 or their local board of health immediately, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

The DPH also reiterated the importance of undergoing a procedure like Botox injections from a licensed professional with medical credentials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

