Young man accused of killing pregnant Rehoboth teen, burying her on his property indicted for murder

REHOBOTH, Mass. — A young man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her remains on his property before allegedly confessing to the heinous crime has been indicted for murder.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday the indictment of Gregory Groom, 22, of Rehoboth, on charges of murder and witness intimidation in connection with the death of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro at 107 County Street in Rehoboth on August 7, 2020.

Groom is slated to be arraigned on the indictment in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 25. He initially faced a judge in Taunton District Court, where he was ordered held without bail in the alleged killing. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Groom was initially arrested on Aug. 19, 2025, on domestic violence charges in connection with an incident involving Monteiro on Aug. 6. The upgraded charge of murder came when remains consistent with those of Monteiro, who was 11 weeks pregnant, were later found at Groom’s County Street home.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan told the court during Groom’s first arraignment that he contacted the Rehoboth Police Department on Aug. 8 to report that his girlfriend was missing.

“Mr. Groom reported that Ms. Monteiro was at his house, that she was looking for a place to stay, they got into an argument, that she ultimately left his residence walking down the driveway, and she hadn’t been seen or heard from since,” Mohan said. “Ms. Monteiro was known to be very active on social media, and he hadn’t heard from her, nor had her friends or family, in the following days.”

Through texts Monteiro sent to her sister, investigators later learned that Groom had allegedly physically harmed Monteiro during an altercation on Aug. 6.

“He threw me on the ground, he pulled my hair, and strangled me,” Monteiro said in the texts, according to Mohan. “My phone is at 4% and if I die, it was Greg.”

A subsequent search of Groom‘s property on Aug. 14, which included cadaver dogs, failed to yield anything of significance, but based on the failure of Monteiro to contact friends and family, police continued to pursue the investigation into her disappearance.

Mohan said that Groom reported to the Rehoboth police station on Tuesday for an interview, admitting that he had knocked Monteiro to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He also admitted to knocking Monteiro’s cellphone out of her hand when she attempted to call for help.

When investigators pressed Groom on the whereabouts of Monteiro, they told him that they would be searching his property with dogs, excavators, and members of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab. Then came an admission, according to Mohan.

“Mr. Groom then paused. He was given an opportunity to tell the police where Ms. Monteiro was located,” Mohan said. “Mr. Groom ultimately drew a rudimentary map, indicating he had gotten into an argument behind a shed on the property where he was known to stay, and where Ms. Monteiro stayed. During that altercation, Mr. Groom admitted that he stabbed Ms. Monteiro twice in the neck and once in the chest. That stab wound to the chest actually broke the blade of the knife off.”

Groom went on to confess to police that he then “spent several hours” digging a hole about 20 yards from the shed, where he disposed of Monteiro’s body and covered it with brush and dirt, according to Mohan.

“When the police ultimately called in medical examiners to uncover that hole, a body consistent with Kylee Monteiro was discovered about five feet underground,” Mohan said.

Monteiro was last seen alive on Thursday, August 7, according to family, friends, and law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing.

