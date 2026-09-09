Retired Boston police officer’s plea deal stalled in illegal nightclub case

BOSTON — A retired Boston Police officer accused of running an illegal nightclub in Jamaica Plain looked to change his plea in court Wednesday.

Richard McDermott, 38, was expected to plead guilty in court.

However, the judge said the defense and prosecutors are not aligned on what the plea deal entails.

McDermott previously pled not guilty in 2024.

Prosecutors recommended he serve a three- to five-year prison sentence.

However, the defense requested probation instead.

In court, it was asked why he had not taken a plea deal earlier.

The defense said there were “other things to deal with at that time that made it difficult to accept the plea...”

Prosecutors said McDermott and Boston Public Health Commission campus police officer Luigi D’Addieco turned the basement of a commercial building on Centre Street into a nightclub.

D’Addieco is set to appear in court on Sept. 21.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 28.

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