Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Salem; suspect arrested

SALEM, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Salem after a woman was found dead in an apparent homicide, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced.

According to authorities, Officers were dispatched to a residence on Cabot Street for a well-being check. Once there, officers found a 42-year-old woman dead. Her identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of kin.

Authorities were granted an arrest warrant for a 50-year-old Salem man. He was arrested in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in connection with the woman’s death this afternoon.

The man is expected to be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in New Hampshire prior to his arraignment in Salem District Court on the murder charge at an unspecified date.

Further details will be available tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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