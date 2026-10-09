Is Downtown Boston safe? New survey reveals growing concerns about crime

More people are feeling less safe in Downtown Boston and on Boston Common, according to a new survey from the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, with respondents calling for more police patrols and sustained attention to public safety.

The survey found that 56% of respondents feel less safe than at the beginning of 2026. That’s up from 34% in 2025, but below 71% in 2024.

The survey received 391 responses in September. It also found 90% of respondents consider public safety a high-urgency issue, with more than half giving it the highest possible urgency rating.

Calls for more police patrols

Nearly half of respondents — 45% — said they want more visible police officers and patrols downtown. That was the most frequently cited solution and the highest percentage recorded across the survey’s three years.

Rishi Shukla, co-founder of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, pointed to a series of violent incidents over the summer as a factor contributing to renewed concerns.

Between June 29 and July 15, five people were shot in three separate incidents in and around Downtown Boston. On July 22, a man was fatally beaten near Boylston and Tremont streets on Boston Common.

“Over the course of six to seven weeks, you had a series of significant events that I think were very much top of mind for residents,” Shukla said.

Shukla said increased law enforcement presence throughout the year could help.

Violence becomes a growing concern

The survey also found a significant change in what people identified as their top public safety concerns.

Violence accounted for 20% of write-in responses in 2026, up from 7% in 2025. Drugs and needles remained the most frequently cited issue, although the share of respondents identifying them as a concern declined for the third consecutive year.

The Boston Common and Park Street corridor was the area most frequently identified as needing attention, followed by Tremont Street and Downtown Crossing.

Not everyone feels unsafe

Some people who work and shop downtown said they continue to feel comfortable in the neighborhood.

Mimi Grizolva, who works in Downtown Crossing, said she hears complaints about incidents in the area and believes businesses have lost some of their regular customers.

Others visiting downtown said they feel safe walking through the neighborhood.

“I feel pretty safe in Downtown Boston,” said Carole Parker, who was shopping in the city.

Paul Ruvalis also said he feels secure, pointing to the police officers he sees patrolling the area.

City points to progress on crime

The City of Boston said police, city officials and community partners work together every day to improve quality of life across the city.

“While our efforts have continued to result in historic lows of violence over the last five years in Boston, we know that any incident can impact feelings of safety in our neighborhoods,” a city spokesperson said.

The city also pointed to Boston Police Department data comparing the first 10 months of 2025 and 2026, saying it shows progress in reducing serious violent crime despite the large number of visitors and tourists in the city during the summer.

The Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association said the survey results should be considered alongside crime statistics, emphasizing that residents’ and workers’ experiences are an important part of understanding public safety.

The organization said it plans to continue working with city and state officials, law enforcement, businesses, and community partners to maintain visible patrols and address concerns throughout the neighborhood.

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