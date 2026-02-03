Investigators reveal possible cause of gas explosion at New Hampshire mental health facility

NASHUA, Mass. — A gas leak that sparked an explosion and massive fire on Monday afternoon at a mental health facility in New Hampshire, injuring multiple firefighters and rattling nearby businesses, may have been caused by falling ice, according to investigators.

Fire officials say crews were inside the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center responding to a reported gas leak when the explosion occurred. Firefighters had been in the facility for only a few minutes before the building burst into flames.

Cellphone video from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the air as firefighters worked to knock down the raging blaze. The incident began around 2 p.m. and continued well into the evening.

Nashua Fire Chief Steve M. Buxton said the gas leak was isolated to the mental health facility, with no threat to surrounding homes or businesses. However, nearby roads along Amherst Street were shut down as hoses stretched across the area.

While all aspects of the incident remain under investigation, officials say they are looking into whether the gas line was damaged by falling ice.

Several nearby businesses reported feeling the explosion, which was powerful enough to shake buildings blocks away. Some employees said they were confused and alarmed after receiving emergency phone alerts warning of a gas leak and advising them to turn off burners and prepare to evacuate.

“I felt like a boom — it shook a little, but you couldn’t see where it came from,” said Ae Sahasakmontri of Thon Khao Thai Restaurant.

Another business owner, Leanna Wong of Pho Street, said the blast caused her door to swing open. “It shook one time — my door opened. I thought something fell from the ceiling,” she said.

Fire officials say approximately 40 people were working inside the mental health facility at the time of the explosion. All employees were able to evacuate safely.

Three firefighters were injured in the blast. One has since been released from the hospital, and the other two are expected to recover.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group