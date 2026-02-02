Crews working to locate four people after explosion, fire that injured 3 firefighters in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — Crews are working to locate four people after a gas explosion and a fire that also injured three firefighters in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters first responded to the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center campus on Ahmherst Street around 2:15 p.m. after someone reported the smell of gas.

When firefighters were on scene, there was a gas explosion that sent the building on fire.

The three firefighters injured in the explosion and the aftermath do not have life-threatening injuries, according to Nahsua Fire Chief Steve Buxton.

Fire officials also say the building typically has around 40 people in it and that crews are still working to make contact with four people who may have been in the building around the time of the explosion.

Video from the scene showed firefighters dousing one of the wooden buildings with water as the top floor burned. Part of the roof can even be seen crumbling away.

Merrimack Fire and Rescue says the building is near the old Building 19 property.

Police also asked residents and drivers to avoid the area around Amherst Street.

Active incident involving gas leak in the area of 440 Amherst Street. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 2, 2026

The gas company for the property, Liberty of New Hampshire, said crews are on-site and assessing the fire.

“Until further information is known, avoid the area and please follow all safety precautions as directed by the Nashua fire department and other public officials,” Liberty wrote on Facebook.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office is also assisting with the response.

Investigators with @NH_FMO are responding to a reported explosion that resulted in a building fire in Nashua. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #NHSFMO pic.twitter.com/TuxLq2itNg — NH State Fire Marshal's Office (NHSFMO) (@nhfmo) February 2, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

