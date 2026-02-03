Explosion at Nashua mental health facility shakes nearby businesses

NASHUA, NH — A gas explosion that rocked a mental health center in Nashua, New Hampshire, shook area businesses stretching several blocks.

The strong odor of gas was first reported at 440 Amherst Street on Monday afternoon prior to the explosion.

An emergency alert later advised people to turn off burners and prepare to evacuate.

Flames were seen devouring Greater Nashua Mental Health shortly thereafter leaving spectators with many questions.

“I’m just worried. My God,” said Leanna Wong, owner of Pho Street. “It shook, and my door opened.”

People nearby feared the worst after learning that four people were initially unaccounted for.

Officials later confirmed that everyone had been found.

“I just feel so bad, but at least no one is dead,” said Ae Sahasakmontri, owner of Thon Khao Thai Restaurant. “I just kept thinking, I hope everyone is safe.”

Three firefighters suffered injuries but none of those injuries were described as life threatening.

The active response lasted through the night.

Some drivers were stuck in their cars for hours after getting blocked in by fire hoses that were laid out across the busy roadway.

The building that went up in flames was deemed a complete loss.

