Investigation underway after person stabbed in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — A person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say the crime occurred in the area of 35 Vaughan Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There have been no reports of any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.

