Investigation underway after man dies from drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H.

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police report that a 64-year-old man is dead after drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough.

State Police say that around 1 p.m., Marine Patrol recieved a report of a possible drowning on Minister Island.

Marine Patrol arrived on the scene and assisted members of emergency services with lifesaving efforts of a 64-year-old man, later identified as Jason Lin of British Columbia, Canada.

Lin was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Based on the initial investigation, Marine Patrol units believe that Lin was swimming in the lake when he became exhausted, went under the water, and did not surface.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Phil Hackmann at (603) 293-2037 or William.P.Hackmann@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

