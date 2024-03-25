Investigation continues after girl struck, killed by vehicle while walking with family in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is continuing Monday morning after a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking with her family in Boston’s Fort Point section on Sunday.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets, directly behind the Boston Children’s Museum, just after 5 p.m., according to Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane.

Cullinane said the girl was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The girl was with her family at the time of the collision but Cullinane didn’t say where the child and her family were coming from or going.

For several hours, investigators focused on a Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped in the street, photographing it and processing it for evidence before it was towed away from the scene.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. As of Monday morning, no charges or citations had been issued.

Cullinane credited witnesses who tried to help in the moments after the impact.

“We want to thank members of the community who came down and provided assistance to the victim and her family,” Cullinane said. “It’s a very emotional situation.”

Police are continuing to investigate if the child was in a crosswalk when she was struck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

