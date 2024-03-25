4-year-old girl struck by vehicle in South Boston has died, police say

BOSTON — A four-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in South Boston Sunday, Boston police say.

The young child was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper Streets, directly behind the Boston Children’s Museum, around 5:06 p.m.

“I heard some screams coming from the street and I came on down to see what was happening,” said Joseph Alibali a neighbor.

In a press conference shortly after 6:30 p.m., Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane said the girl was pronounced deceased after she was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Superintendent Cullinane said the girl was not alone and was with family at the time of the collision, but has not said where the child and her family were coming from or going.

For several hours investigators, focused their attention on a Ford F150 that was stopped in the street, photographing the pickup truck and processing it for evidence before it was towed away from the scene.

The driver remained on the scene. No charges or citations have been issued as of yet.

Police have not said what factors may have contributed to the crash including if the child was in a crosswalk.

Authorities are crediting the witnesses who tried to help in the moments after the impact.

“We want to thank members of the community who came down and provided assistance to the victim and her family,” said Superintendent Cullinane. “It’s a very emotional situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

