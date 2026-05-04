Individual shot by law enforcement near Washington Monument; White House briefly locked down

WASHINGTON (AP) — An individual was shot by law enforcement Monday near the Washington Monument, the Secret Service said.

The person’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 15th Street and Independence Avenue were not immediately known.

The Secret Service encouraged people to avoid the area as emergency crews responded to the shooting not far from the White House, where President Donald Trump was holding a small business event.

The White House was briefly locked down as authorities investigated the incident. The Secret Service ushered journalists who were outside into the briefing room, and Trump continued his event without interruption.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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