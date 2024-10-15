Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? Monday marked a day of two celebrations in Mass.

BOSTON — A dreary Monday wasn’t enough to stop dozens of people from gathering under a tent near Boston Harbor and celebrating the Federal Holiday Columbus Day, in honor of Christopher Columbus discovering America.

“He’s an Italian explorer connected with history going all the way back,” said Tom Damigella, Italian American Alliance.

Monday his discovery lived on through live music, cannolis, vendors, and family.

“I think it’s important to maintain our heritage and our background as well as remember that Italians make up a huge percentage of Mass as well as in the United States, Brian Patacchiola a Board Member with the Italian American Alliance.

Over in Cambridge’s Central Square other people celebrated the first annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

“Our people were already here way before our people were already navigating waters thousands of years before Columbus,” said Charlinaru Dones, Borikem Taino, “It’s a time where we’re mourning, we’re remembering.”

Dozens of people sold handmade items, danced, played the drums, and prayed.

“It’s a gathering of different cultures different natives from all around the country and the world,” said Strong Medicine Bear, Sagamore.

“It’s a shift, a movement, a move in what I consider the right direction,” said Lenord Rose, Vendor.

