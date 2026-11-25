DEDHAM, Mass. — Thanksgiving will turn wet and windy across Massachusetts as an incoming storm brings downpours, strong gusts, and the potential for coastal flooding.

The storm is expected to peak Thursday evening and Thursday night, creating the potential for difficult holiday travel.

“Some of the worst travel weather is going to be Thursday evening and Thursday night,” Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

Rain is expected to hold off through midday Thursday before moving in during the afternoon. By Thursday evening, downpours and stronger winds are expected across the region.

Some of the strongest winds are expected along the coast, Cape and Islands, where gusts could reach 50 to 55 mph. Higher elevations could also see strong gusts.

King tides are also raising concerns along the coast. Splashover and pockets of minor coastal flooding are possible, while the storm could bring a surge of 1 to 2 feet.

“Waves are big, beach erosion is still going to be a concern,” Spear said.

After midnight Thursday, the heaviest rain is expected to shift north. Friday will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a few spot showers.

Temperatures could reach around 58 degrees Friday before remaining in the 50s over the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be the brighter and calmer of the two weekend days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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