‘I’m going to die here’: Home health aide survives vicious stabbing attack in Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Massachusetts home health aide is sharing her chilling story of survival after she says a client stabbed her more than 30 times.

It happened back on Saturday in the early morning hours at an apartment building on Monsignor Albert Jacobbe Road in East Boston.

The 69-year-old victim, who spoke exclusively with Boston 25 News, wanted to remain anonymous.

She said the client who attacked her is a man in his 70s who she’s been looking after for two years.

“I have always been nice with him. I always treat him well,” she said.

She said he routinely got angry but never got violent.

East Boston home health aide attack

That changed last weekend while she was working a double shift.

She recalled the man waking up in the middle of the night and asking what time it was before grabbing a knife.

“He came back with the knife. He started to get me with the knife,” she said. “I was screaming, help, help!”

She told Boston 25 News he repeatedly stabbed, slashed, and sliced her from head to toe while she was sitting on a recliner.

She remembers kicking and thrashing her body to try to lift herself up.

“I got up and I fell down, and that’s when he started stabbing me in the back,” she said. “I said, that’s it. I can’t anymore. I was tired. I’m going to die.”

The mother and grandmother said she then thought of her family and found a moment of strength.

“It gave me power. I’m going to stand up to him and confront him,” she recalled. “I pushed him. I ran to the door, and I escaped.”

East Boston home health aide attack

According to a Boston Police incident report, the suspect chased after her with a piece of wood.

He allegedly tried to hit a security guard with the piece of wood in the hallway.

“When he was trying to take the piece of wood away from the suspect, the suspect lost balance and fell to the ground,” the report states.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital after hitting his head on the ground.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

“If he’s alive, he has to go to jail. That’s the only thing I want,” said the victim.

The injured home health aide is now back home after spending two days at Tufts Medical Center.

She received blood transfusions and dozens of stitches.

The physical and mental anguish of the attack solidifies that she will not be returning to the challenging job she’s had for the last decade.

“I like to help people. That’s why I did it,” she added. “They treat you like nothing. This is a hard job. Nobody wants to do this job.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

