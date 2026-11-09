Iconic Boston landmark set to light up the skyline again

BOSTON — One of Boston’s most recognizable landmarks is about to light up the skyline again.

The CITGO sign will be relit on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., marking the completion of the Kenmore Square Redevelopment at 660 Beacon St.

City officials announced in December 2025 that the iconic Citgo sign in Kenmore Square would be replaced after engineers determined that decades of exposure to New England weather had deteriorated key structural components of the landmark.

The event will include musical performances by the Boston University Pep Band and the Berklee College of Music House Band.

Officials said the outbound side of Commonwealth Avenue will be closed to traffic during the celebration.

The event is free and open to the public.

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