Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Hudson sues Mass. couple over viral Ring camera video

BOSTON — The former girlfriend of Bill Belichick is suing a Winthrop couple, alleging they violated her privacy by sharing the now-viral Ring camera video of Belichick and disclosing private information about their relationship.

Hudson is suing Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan, the owners of the property she booked through Airbnb in June 2023.

The 20-page complaint, filed on Nov. 6 in Suffolk Superior Court, states that Hudson and Belichick were keeping their relationship private at the time of the video leak.

According to the complaint, a Ring camera outside of the home captured the video of Belichick walking around shirtless.

In a text thread, Hudson wrote that McDevitt sent her the video during their stay, but assured her that it would be deleted.

The complaint states the video later appeared on social media in November 2023 and was picked up by news outlets.

Additional text threads included in the document from McDevitt show her initially denying leaking it.

McDevitt wrote, “I absolutely did not leak this video to twitter or anyone.”

However, the lawsuit states that McDevitt later wrote in another text that she and Nolan shared the videos with others, writing, “We had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him [Mr. Belichick], isn’t it him.”

The complaint alleged that sharing the video led to the leak and contributed to the public learning of Hudson’s relationship with Belichick.

Hudson also alleged that the hosts disclosed additional information about their stay on a podcast.

The complaint also alleged the couple looked through a window during their stay.

Hudson stated she later reported the hosts to Airbnb.

Airbnb determined its privacy policy was violated and removed the property from its platform.

Documents also alleged that McDevitt messaged Hudson, “You’re not even famous now! You are infamous. Good for you!”

Hudson is seeking unspecified damages as well as a court order preventing the defendants from disclosing additional private information about her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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