‘Ice is so strong’: Marshfield braces for next winter storm, ice floes still floating in the harbor

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — As the next winter storm moves in, coastal communities are bracing for more than just snow.

Town leaders are keeping a close eye on high tides and massive ice floes still floating in the harbor. Ice floes leftover from last week’s deep freeze haven’t fully melted in Marshfield.

Michael DiMeo, over at the Marshfield Harbormaster, says that with strong winds expected in the forecast, it could raise some concern.

“We’ve been under a deep freeze for almost three weeks, and the ice off the marsh is currently breaking up slowly, but the problem with the ice is very strong. We’ve had reports of ice breaking off pilings on private marinas and docks,” said DiMeo.

DiMeo says crews are securing equipment, checking marinas, and monitoring tide charts—all in the dire case a storm surge could lift ice sheets and carry them farther inland.

“Typically, the north winds are a little bit better for us, but the northeast end just pushes everything up on the beaches, over the sea walls, and that’s where the flooding occurs on the streets, which happens quite a bit in Marshfield,” said DiMeo. “It’s more of the coastal flooding, the damage to houses, with the higher tides, everything comes up on the marsh, then you have floating debris the next couple of days after, so all that debris is now floating in the harbors, the oceans, the rivers.”

DiMeo says the town’s Emergency Operations Center will be on standby to keep residents informed.

