Winter storm watch: Heavy snow expected in Mass. on Monday. See potential totals

Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding on Monday.

The storm watch is in effect for the following counties: Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket from late Sunday evening and continues throughout Monday.

Cape Cod, the islands, and parts of Southeastern Mass. could see 12-to-18 inches of snow. The South Shore to Boston to the North Shore could see 8-to-12 inches. West of 495 could see 5-to-8 inches, and Western Mass. and parts of New Hampshire could see 2-to-5 inches.

SNOW MAP 2/20

The National Weather Service of Boston says that impacts could be “potentially life-threatening.”

"Whiteout conditions are possible at times and may maketravel treacherous and potentially life-threatening."

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to update you on the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

