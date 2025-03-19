‘Immensely difficult day’: ICE arrests create sense of siege in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — An immigrant support organization in Chelsea says the community has been gripped by a sense of siege after experiencing the largest ICE raid yet.

Federal agents were seen at staging areas outside the Market Basket, Chelsea City Hall, and a third location on Tuesday.

La Colaborativa warned of the raids on social media and subsequently shut down its main office for the day to prevent incoming visitors from being ‘targeted’ by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the organization, at least ten people were apprehended in Chelsea, and others were detained in Everett, on the South Shore, and in New Bedford.

“This has been an immensely difficult day for our community in Chelsea,” said Alex Train, Chief Operating Officer at La Colaborativa. “Immigration and Customs Enforcement orchestrated what turned out to be the largest raid over the last decade in Chelsea.”

La Colaborativa is now advising community members, including those who are in the United States legally, to have a contingency plan that ensures access to attorneys and critical resources.

“The majority of people that are falling into this have no criminal record,” explained Train. “Even though you might have citizenship, or you might have immigration status, because of your race, because of your ethnicity, you might be targeted.”

Boston 25 News also spoke with witnesses who described seeing a visible ICE presence at multiple locations in Everett.

Some described the feeling of intimidation that’s now making families fearful to leave their homes.

“It’s terrible. Too many families are afraid to go out,” said Edna Vasquez. “I don’t agree with this. Trump is crazy!”

Boston 25 News heard from at least one neighbor in Chelsea who supports what’s happening.

“I was in the military, so I follow laws and enforce the laws according to the president. If that’s what he decided, then I stand behind him,” said Richard Brodeur.

Brodeur lives steps away from one of the spots were ICE agents set up on Tuesday morning.

ICE agents were seen detaining three workers there who were inside the van of a local painting contracting business.

“I haven’t seen anything visual of families being ripped apart or kids or anything like that,” he said. “If it was shown to me and true, I would be more sympathetic.”

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez released the following statement after Tuesday’s ICE activity:

“The City of Chelsea did not participate in the actions that occurred today. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operates independently from the City. The Chelsea Police Department was notified, but did not take part in any federal law enforcement actions that occurred today.”

ICE has not released any details connected to Tuesday’s arrests, referring its policy of not commenting on ongoing operations.

