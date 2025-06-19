ICE agents denied entry to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, baseball team says

LOS ANGELES — Federal immigration agents were denied entry to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball team said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization,“ the Dodgers said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled,” the team said its post.

In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said the vehicles stationed near the stadium on Thursday belonged to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement,” the post said.

The move by the Dodgers to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering the stadium came nearly two weeks after the National Guard and Marines were deployed to Los Angeles to quell rioting that broke out during protests in response to the government’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

It also came days after singer Nezza sang the United States’ national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, Fox News reported.

This week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, after she first imposed the curfew June 10 in response to clashes with police, looting and vandalism amid the protests, the Associated Press reported.

Bass said the curfew protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism and looting.

On June 8, thousands of protesters took to the streets after President Donald Trump deployed the Guard, blocking off a major freeway as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd, the Associated Press reported. Photos captured several Waymo robotaxis set on fire.

A day later, police officers used flash bangs and shot projectiles as they pushed protesters through Little Tokyo, where bystanders and restaurant workers rushed to get out of their way, the Associated Press reported. Some protesters set off fireworks and threw water bottles at the officers, yelling, “Shame!”

Earlier this month, while announcing the arrests of nearly 1,500 people in Massachusetts, in the month of May alone, who are living in the U.S. illegally, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons spoke about the threats being made to federal agents and officers who are enforcing immigration laws.

More than half of the arrests in Massachusetts announced June 2 were of people with ‘significant’ criminal backgrounds -- convicted murderers sought by Interpol, child rapists, drug traffickers, Lyons said.

Lyons said the increased threats made on federal agents and officers come as assaults against ICE officers are up 400 percent since this time period last year.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley has denounced anyone who threatens, assaults or interferes with law enforcement officers doing their job.

“This conduct poses significant public and officer safety risks. It is conduct that should be vilified rather than glorified,” Foley said on May 14. “I will not stand idly by if any public official, public safety officer, organization or private citizen acts in a manner that criminally obstructs or impedes ICE operations.”

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are set to host the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles on Thursday, as well as host a celebrity softball game hosted by star player Mookie Betts, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, in celebration of Black Heritage Night, CNN reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

