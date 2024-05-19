‘I miss her dearly’: Family of girl killed in truck crash in Fort Point plans to use grief for good

Nearly two months after their daughter’s death in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston, a Denver couple is using their grief for good.

Gracie Gonchar, a four-year-old from Denver, Colorado, was hit and killed by a pick-up truck in late March at the corner of Sleeper and Congress Street.

The family was visiting relatives in the Boston area. They tell Boston 25 they were waiting for a ride after visiting the children’s museum before the tragedy took place.

Gracie’s mother, Gina Gancheva, explained, “I actually picked up Gracie from underneath the pickup truck and had to go through the trauma with her and her sisters … I continue to live through that every single day.”

Her father, Andy Newman-Gonchar added, “[Gracie] charged at life… It’s like she hasn’t come home and I’m still wondering where she is.”

The family tells Boston 25 that they plan on creating a foundation in Gracie’s name to focus on the well-being of children and road safety.

Newman-Gonchar explained, “I want people to be uncomfortable when they turn their key and start their car.”

Their foundation will focus on road precautions in Boston, Denver, and beyond.

New barriers and additional signage can be seen on the corner of Speeder and Congress Street in the wake of the tragedy. The city continues to work towards safeguarding other intersections as well.

“I miss her dearly,” said Newman-Gonchar. “I just feel like she deserved a better chance.”

To donate to Gracie’s family and their developing foundation, click on this link: https://gofund.me/d5ad32de

