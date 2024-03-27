DA identifies 4-year-old girl who was struck, killed by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Wednesday identified the 4-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking with her family in Boston’s Fort Point section on Sunday.

Gracie Gancheva was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets, directly behind the Boston Children’s Museum, according to Hayden.

In a statement, Hayden said, “It’s difficult to adequately express the scope of tragedy in losing someone so young. My staff and I extend our deepest condolences to Gracie Gancheva’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Gancheva was rushed to a local hospital after the crash and pronounced dead, according to Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Fort Point child struck

A Boston Police Department report indicated that Gancheva, a native of Denver, Colorado, was visiting Boston with her family.

In that report, a doctor listed Gancheva’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injury” and her manner of death as an “accident.”

For several hours after the crash, investigators focused on a Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped in the street, photographing it and processing it for evidence before it was towed away from the scene.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash. Hayden didn’t say if charges or citations had been issued.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group