Authorities identify man killed in rollover wreck in Dracut

DRACUT, Mass. — A man was killed Tuesday night in a head‑on crash in Dracut, authorities announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a rollover crash in the area of 166 Merrimack Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. learned a person had been ejected from one of the vehicles, according to the Dracut police and fire departments.

When crews arrived, they found a two‑vehicle crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Subaru Forester. Officials say a 48‑year‑old man was found unconscious on the roadway near the Jeep, which was resting on its side.

The man, identified as Damian Torres of Tyngsborough, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters also evaluated a woman and a teenager who were traveling in the Subaru Forester. Both were treated at the scene for what were believed to be minor injuries.

Following early reports of a possible second person in the Jeep, crews deployed a K9 unit and a boat to search the surrounding area. No additional individuals were located.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dracut Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

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