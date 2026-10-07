‘I don’t trust them’: Parent claims she’s waited months for psychological testing results

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A South Shore mother is raising concern after she says she has waited months for the results of her daughter’s psychological evaluation.

Kristen Casey reached out to Boston 25 after repeated attempts to get answers from Mindful Paths Psychological Testing, a provider with a location in Plymouth.

Casey said her daughter completed psychological testing in July and that she was initially told the results would take only a few weeks. Instead, she says she was later told the company was dealing with a backlog after a provider left.

“They were like, ‘Oh, well, you know, we had a provider leave, so we’re a little backlogged,’” she said.

Casey said the report is important because the results could help determine learning accommodations for her daughter.

She has since filed a consumer complaint with the attorney general’s office and a separate complaint through the state’s professional licensing system.

“I don’t trust them,” Casey said. “I don’t trust their reports are going to be efficient or accurate.”

Boston 25 contacted the Better Business Bureau while looking into the company’s history. Paula Fleming with the BBB said its research found the business had previously operated under a different name and explained that a BBB rating can carry over when a business changes its name.

“After working with you, I have concluded that the rebranding took place approximately one year ago, and we have not received under the new name formal complaints,” Fleming said.

Fleming added that consumers may have had difficulty finding the company’s BBB profile under its new name.

Public information on Mindful Paths’ website also states the practice is under new management.

Boston 25 went to Mindful Paths’ Plymouth location seeking answers about Casey’s allegations and whether the practice is experiencing a backlog. The lights were off, and no one was available when our crews arrived.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Mindful Paths tells Boston 25, “Due to HIPAA and patient privacy requirements, we cannot comment on individual patients or evaluations. Mindful Paths works diligently to complete outstanding evaluations as quickly as clinically appropriate while ensuring each report receives the necessary clinical review and is completed under the responsibility of a properly licensed psychologist.”

“If they had told me in the beginning, ‘Hey, we’re about six to 9 months out before we get your results,’ I think I could choose to either schedule it and move forward or move on,” Casey said.

The BBB said consumers should look beyond online reviews and referrals before entering into a financial agreement with a business, including researching its history and complaint record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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