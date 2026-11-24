FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Franklin man was sentenced to up to eight years in prison on Tuesday for driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a mother and daughter in 2025.

James N. Blanchard V, 23, was sentenced to a 6- to 8-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injuries.

Minaben Patel, 38, and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in the crash on May 24, 2025.

Blanchard was driving a pickup truck in the wrong lane on Grove Street when he collided head-on with the vehicle being driven by Patel’s husband.

The couple’s 14-year-old son was seriously injured.

Blanchard admitted to drinking vodka, beer, and smoking marijuana from a vape pen. Police said he was driving approximately 20 mph over the speed limit and his BAC was twice over the legal limit.

After he is released from prison, Blanchard will be on probation for four years with conditions.

The conditions include refraining from alcohol and drugs, with random testing, and having no contact with the family of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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