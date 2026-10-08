Hurricane Isaias futurecast: When could remnants of storm impact New England?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Isaias strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to parts of the Gulf Coast by Friday afternoon, forecasters say.

The storm is forecast to produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous storm surge flooding as it moves across portions of the Gulf Coast and the Southeast United States over the next several days.

Communities in Isaias’s direct path are being urged to prepare for flooding, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions.

While New England is unlikely to see direct hurricane impacts, the storm’s remnants could bring much-needed rain to Massachusetts by the start of next week.

What impacts will Hurricane Isaias have?

Meteorologists say the greatest threats from Isaias include:

Life-threatening storm surge flooding along vulnerable coastal areas

Damaging winds capable of downing trees and power lines

Torrential rainfall that could trigger flash flooding

Dangerous conditions for mariners and beachgoers

Residents in the storm’s path are encouraged to monitor forecasts and follow guidance from local emergency officials.

#ISAIAS has now strengthened into a hurricane as we close in on roughly 36 hours from landfall. Hurricane warnings are now in effect from Biloxi, MS to Panama City, FL with storm surge up to 9 feet possible for the western FL Panhandle. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/DPkSDnQcSc — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) October 8, 2026

Will Hurricane Isaias impact New England?

While Isaias is not expected to reach New England as a hurricane, the storm’s remnants could influence the forecast early next week.

As the system weakens and tracks northeast, it is expected to carry significant tropical moisture into the region. That could bring the best chance for widespread rainfall on Monday, helping ease dry conditions across parts of southern New England.

When will Massachusetts see rain from Isaias?

Current forecast guidance suggests any impacts in Massachusetts would arrive early next week, with Monday shaping up as the most likely day for steady, widespread rain.

Forecasters caution that the exact timing and rainfall amounts could change depending on the storm’s track and how quickly it weakens after moving inland.

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