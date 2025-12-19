Local

Hurricane-force winds? Town-by-town list of top gusts reported in Mass. on Friday

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane-force wind gusts were battering parts of Massachusetts on Friday as a wind-swept rainstorm toppled trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

An 81 mph gust, the equivalent of the strength of a Category 1 hurricane, was recorded at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton just before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A 64 mph gust was recorded at Boston’s Logan International Airport around noon, the strongest the city has seen since March 7, 2025. The strong wind also prompted a ground stop at the airport, where hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed.

At one point late Friday morning, there were more than 80,000 power outages reported across the Bay State. That number was hovering around 70,000 as of 2 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Shiri Spear said the strong wind gusts were expected to persist through 3 p.m.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Police departments in several towns also reported wind damage, including Wellesley, Hamilton, and Hingham.

Here is a town-by-town list of the top gusts as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

  • Hatch Beach: 59 mph
  • West Falmouth: 57 mph
  • Woods Hole: 53 mph
  • Kalmus: 52 mph
  • West Dennis: 51 mph
  • Provincetown: 49 mph
  • Otis AFB: 49 mph
  • Chatham: 49 mph
  • Chapin: 49 mph

Bristol County

  • Horseneck Beach: 64 MPH
  • New Bedford: 56 MPH
  • Taunton: 49 MPH
  • Mansfield: 47 MPH
  • Attleboro: 46 MPH

Dukes County

  • Martha’s Vineyard: 49 mph
  • Vineyard Station: 49 mph

Essex County

  • Children`s Island: 51 mph
  • Swampscott: 50 mph
  • Beverly: 47 mph

Hampden County

  • Mt. Tom: 46 mph

Middlesex County

  • Fessenden School: 57 mph
  • Bedford: 56 mph
  • Harvard Bridge: 53 mph
  • Cambridge: 46 mph

Norfolk County

  • Milton (Blue Hill): 81 mph
  • Wrentham: 60 mph
  • Norwood: 59 mph
  • Needham: 46 mph
  • King Philip Regional High School: 46 mph

Plymouth County

  • Hull: 67 mph
  • Wareham: 62 mph
  • Duxbury Bay: 59 mph
  • Plymouth: 51 mph
  • Marshfield: 46 mph

Suffolk County

  • Logan: 64 mph
  • Carson Beach: 55 mph

Worcester County

  • Worcester: 56 mph
  • Fitchburg: 46 mph

