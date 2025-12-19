Hurricane-force winds? Town-by-town list of top gusts reported in Mass. on Friday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane-force wind gusts were battering parts of Massachusetts on Friday as a wind-swept rainstorm toppled trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
An 81 mph gust, the equivalent of the strength of a Category 1 hurricane, was recorded at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton just before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A 64 mph gust was recorded at Boston’s Logan International Airport around noon, the strongest the city has seen since March 7, 2025. The strong wind also prompted a ground stop at the airport, where hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed.
Boston has gusted up to 64 MPH!— Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) December 19, 2025
This is the strongest wind gust recorded in the city (Logan AP) since March 7th this year.
At one point late Friday morning, there were more than 80,000 power outages reported across the Bay State. That number was hovering around 70,000 as of 2 p.m.
Boston 25 Meterologist Shiri Spear said the strong wind gusts were expected to persist through 3 p.m.
A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.
Strong winds have arrived and will continue through 2-3 PM. @Boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/PC3Yty7oNo— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 19, 2025
Police departments in several towns also reported wind damage, including Wellesley, Hamilton, and Hingham.
Strong winds bringing trees & branches down some on power lines this afternoon including here on Hull St. (Rte. 228). Always treat all downed wires as live & stay clear. #hingham pic.twitter.com/e5ScCnWnXD— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 19, 2025
Highland St between Linden St and Asbury St is closed due to a fallen trees which took out several electrical wires. There is no access into the Honeysuckle Rd/Red Coach Rd neighborhood. National Grid has been notified but there is no time estimate for repairs currently. pic.twitter.com/7Qlfa7U9wS— HamiltonMAPoliceDept (@HamiltonMAPD) December 19, 2025
FYI: Lots of trees down all over town including roadways. Washington St is closed between Pond and Wellesley College entrance and other closures as trees come down. pic.twitter.com/5EFdE0QDjT— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 19, 2025
Here is a town-by-town list of the top gusts as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:
Barnstable County
- Hatch Beach: 59 mph
- West Falmouth: 57 mph
- Woods Hole: 53 mph
- Kalmus: 52 mph
- West Dennis: 51 mph
- Provincetown: 49 mph
- Otis AFB: 49 mph
- Chatham: 49 mph
- Chapin: 49 mph
Bristol County
- Horseneck Beach: 64 MPH
- New Bedford: 56 MPH
- Taunton: 49 MPH
- Mansfield: 47 MPH
- Attleboro: 46 MPH
Dukes County
- Martha’s Vineyard: 49 mph
- Vineyard Station: 49 mph
Essex County
- Children`s Island: 51 mph
- Swampscott: 50 mph
- Beverly: 47 mph
Hampden County
- Mt. Tom: 46 mph
Middlesex County
- Fessenden School: 57 mph
- Bedford: 56 mph
- Harvard Bridge: 53 mph
- Cambridge: 46 mph
Norfolk County
- Milton (Blue Hill): 81 mph
- Wrentham: 60 mph
- Norwood: 59 mph
- Needham: 46 mph
- King Philip Regional High School: 46 mph
Plymouth County
- Hull: 67 mph
- Wareham: 62 mph
- Duxbury Bay: 59 mph
- Plymouth: 51 mph
- Marshfield: 46 mph
Suffolk County
- Logan: 64 mph
- Carson Beach: 55 mph
Worcester County
- Worcester: 56 mph
- Fitchburg: 46 mph
