Hurricane-force winds? Town-by-town list of top gusts reported in Mass. on Friday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane-force wind gusts were battering parts of Massachusetts on Friday as a wind-swept rainstorm toppled trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

An 81 mph gust, the equivalent of the strength of a Category 1 hurricane, was recorded at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton just before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A 64 mph gust was recorded at Boston’s Logan International Airport around noon, the strongest the city has seen since March 7, 2025. The strong wind also prompted a ground stop at the airport, where hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed.

Boston has gusted up to 64 MPH!

This is the strongest wind gust recorded in the city (Logan AP) since March 7th this year. — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) December 19, 2025

At one point late Friday morning, there were more than 80,000 power outages reported across the Bay State. That number was hovering around 70,000 as of 2 p.m.

Boston 25 Meterologist Shiri Spear said the strong wind gusts were expected to persist through 3 p.m.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Police departments in several towns also reported wind damage, including Wellesley, Hamilton, and Hingham.

Strong winds bringing trees & branches down some on power lines this afternoon including here on Hull St. (Rte. 228). Always treat all downed wires as live & stay clear. #hingham pic.twitter.com/e5ScCnWnXD — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 19, 2025

Highland St between Linden St and Asbury St is closed due to a fallen trees which took out several electrical wires. There is no access into the Honeysuckle Rd/Red Coach Rd neighborhood. National Grid has been notified but there is no time estimate for repairs currently. pic.twitter.com/7Qlfa7U9wS — HamiltonMAPoliceDept (@HamiltonMAPD) December 19, 2025

FYI: Lots of trees down all over town including roadways. Washington St is closed between Pond and Wellesley College entrance and other closures as trees come down. pic.twitter.com/5EFdE0QDjT — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 19, 2025

Here is a town-by-town list of the top gusts as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

Hatch Beach: 59 mph

West Falmouth: 57 mph

Woods Hole: 53 mph

Kalmus: 52 mph

West Dennis: 51 mph

Provincetown: 49 mph

Otis AFB: 49 mph

Chatham: 49 mph

Chapin: 49 mph

Bristol County

Horseneck Beach: 64 MPH

New Bedford: 56 MPH

Taunton: 49 MPH

Mansfield: 47 MPH

Attleboro: 46 MPH

Dukes County

Martha’s Vineyard: 49 mph

Vineyard Station: 49 mph

Essex County

Children`s Island: 51 mph

Swampscott: 50 mph

Beverly: 47 mph

Hampden County

Mt. Tom: 46 mph

Middlesex County

Fessenden School: 57 mph

Bedford: 56 mph

Harvard Bridge: 53 mph

Cambridge: 46 mph

Norfolk County

Milton (Blue Hill): 81 mph

Wrentham: 60 mph

Norwood: 59 mph

Needham: 46 mph

King Philip Regional High School: 46 mph

Plymouth County

Hull: 67 mph

Wareham: 62 mph

Duxbury Bay: 59 mph

Plymouth: 51 mph

Marshfield: 46 mph

Suffolk County

Logan: 64 mph

Carson Beach: 55 mph

Worcester County

Worcester: 56 mph

Fitchburg: 46 mph

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group