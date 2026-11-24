More than 700 Massachusetts veterans were treated to a unique way to shop for their Thanksgiving meals, at no cost to them. The annual Veterans Inc. Holiday Harvest provides turkey, stuffing, fresh produce and dessert to both active-duty service members and veterans as well as their family members. The Worcester organization sets up a farmers’ market-style experience and even provides personal shoppers to assist veterans from tent to tent. Veterans Inc. has been hosting the event for more than 30 years. President and CEO Vincent Perrone says it started almost by accident. The first year they fed about 80 families. Now the event is feeding thousands thanks to community partners and sponsors.

Veterans Inc. is a year-round social services organization aiding the men and women who bravely served. You can contact them info@veteransinc.org or (800) 482-2565.

Boston 25 News is a proud media partner of Veterans Inc. Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear along with anchors Kerry Kavanaugh, Gene Levanchy, Scott McDonnell, and Nicole Gabe were at the Holiday Harvest handing out turkeys and pies.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group