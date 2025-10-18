Hundreds of ‘No Kings’ protests planned across Mass. Here’s everything to know

MASS. — Hundreds of “No Kings” protests will be happening throughout Massachusetts on Saturday.
The largest protest in the state is planned for the Boston Common where thousands are expected to attend.
According to the “No Kings” movement’s website, Saturday will mark a “peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.”
Hundreds are expected to rally in more than 2,000 cities and towns across 50 states to deliver a unified message, “America has no kings,” according to event organizers.
Saturday’s events will come after protests in June were planned to counter celebrations for President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
What is “No Kings”?
“No Kings” specifically targets President Trump, asking protesters to rally against abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption."
The organization’s website states, “Whether you’re outraged by attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the gutting of essential services, or the assault on free speech, this moment is for you. Whether you’ve been in the fight for years or you’re just fed up and ready to take action, this moment is for you.”
Where in Massachusetts are protests being held?
The Boston Common protest will be the largest in the state, but other cities and towns include:
- Andover
- Attleboro
- Bedford
- Beverly
- Billerica
- Boston
- Bridgewater
- Brockton
- Canton
- Danvers
- Dartmouth
- Fall River
- Falmouth
- Fitchburg
- Gloucester
- Hanover
- Haverhill
- Hingham
- Lexington
- Lowell
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Medfield
- Methuen
- Middleborough
- Milton
- Nantucket
- Natick
- Needham
- New Bedford
- Newton
- North Andover
- Quincy
- Salem
- Springfield
- Swampscott
- Wakefield
- Waltham
- Wareham
- Watertown
- Weymouth
- Winchester
- Worcester
The ‘No Kings’ website offers an interactive map that filters scheduled events by ZIP code or address.
To see a full list of protests in Massachusetts, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group