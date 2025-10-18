‘No Kings’ rally underway in Boston as part of nationwide protest

BOSTON — Thousands have gathered at the Boston Common for a ‘No Kings’ protest against President Donald Trump and his administration.

The protest, which is set to begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. is part of a nationwide movement aimed at opposing President Trump’s policies and actions.

Organizers emphasize that the event is intended to be peaceful, with teams trained in de-escalation and coordination with Boston police to ensure safety.

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to attend the protest, along with other speakers, although their identities have not been disclosed.

“We’re wicked pissed, but we’re wicked united. And we’re going to be wicked loud,” Boston organizers said in a news release. “This fight is bigger than partisan politics. Boston is rising up to protect democracy, freedom, and dignity.”

The protest at Boston Common is one of many ‘No Kings’ protests occurring across the country today.

Organizers have stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful demonstration, highlighting their collaboration with local law enforcement to manage the event.

A previous ‘No Kings’ protest took place in June, coinciding with Boston’s Pride Parade and President Trump’s military parade.

The ‘No Kings’ website offers an interactive map that filters scheduled events by ZIP code or address.

To see a full list of protests in Massachusetts, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

