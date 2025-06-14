‘No Kings’ protest taking place in Boston, nationwide against Trump’s policies

BOSTON — ‘No Kings’ protests are taking place across the country against President Donald Trump.

Saturday’s protests were planned to counter celebrations for Trump’s 79th birthday, which falls on Flag Day and the Army’s 250th Anniversary.

The ‘No Kings’ protests are a nationwide day of defiance organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of democracy.

Trump will be attending a military parade in Washington, D.C.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why is it called ‘No Kings’?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the “No Kings” website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where will the protests happen?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held. The group says it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.”

“No Kings” plans instead to hold a flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between its people-powered movement and what organizers described on their website as the “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade” in Washington.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

In Boston, the protest will coincide with the annual Pride Parade, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Demonstrations are also rallying in 90 locations across Massachusetts, including Worcester, Springfield, Hyannis, and Pittsfield.

For a list of events in Massachusetts, click the link here.

For a list of protests nationwide, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

