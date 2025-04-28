Hundreds gathered to celebrate Boston’s 29th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade

BOSTON — Nearly 100 registered Hellenic groups marched in Boston’s 29th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade.

Going down Boylston Street, the celebration commemorated Greece’s independence from Ottoman rule, which began on March 25th, 1821.

This year’s parade theme was “Philhellenism and the Spirit of Greece.”

The parade route began at 1:00 p.m. in front of the Lenox Hotel at the intersection of Boylston Street and Exeter Street, and concluded at the Boston Common, which was transformed into Plaka, which is Athens’ Central Square.

Many prominent figures throughout Boston served as Honorary Grand Marshals, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, New England Revolution Midfielder Jack Panayotou, Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, and more.

The Greek Community also honored the Haitian Community to thank them for being the first country to recognize Greece’s Independence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group