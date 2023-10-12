Hundreds gather for “Standing with Israel” event in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — More than 800 people gathered in solidarity for the event “Standing with Israel,” at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott Wednesday.

As the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war raged on, those in attendance mourned the innocent people who were murdered and prayed for those abducted and fighting for their lives.

“There’s fear, real sadness, tremendous empathy. There’s a feeling that, if I were there, those would have been my kids,” said Rabbi Michael Ragozin of his congregation’s emotions over the past few days. “Many people, not just locally but around the world, their hearts have been broken. And part of what we do when we’re feeling broken, pain, have tears, is we come together.”

Yael Magen, who was born in Israel to American parents, now lives in Marblehead and brought her husband and children to the gathering.

“My birthplace has been attacked, my home has been attacked, the only land that the Jewish people are ever safe in has been attacked,” Magen said. “High school friends of mine have died, high school friends of mine are abducted. Cousins, brothers, sisters of almost every single person I know have been hurt by this.”

Magen shared photos of her loved ones’ safe rooms back home in Israel – bomb shelters children must hide in. The current Israel is tragically changed from the homeland she has often visited with her family and where her son, David, and daughter, Eve, vacationed without their parents just last summer.

“I have family there,” Yael’s husband, Asaf Magen, said. “A lot of them are drafted right now, in the service. Those who are not are sitting at home waiting for alarms to come on.”

Security was of utmost importance during the event with local and state police in and around the property for the entirety of the service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

