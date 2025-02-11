Hundreds expected at funeral for beloved K9 shot and killed during standoff in Maine

PORTAGE, Maine — Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to attend the funeral on Wednesday for Preacher, a beloved K9 that was shot and killed during a recent standoff in Maine.

“We will come together to honor the life and service of K9 Preacher, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” state police said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

The funeral will be held at The Point in South Portland at 11 a.m. “where hundreds of law enforcement officers from across New England will pay their respects to K9 Preacher, Sgt. Jonathan Russell, his family, the Maine State Police K9 Unit, and Tactical Team,” state police said.

The Point is livestreaming the services. The public is invited to watch the service by clicking this link.

Last week, on Feb. 3, law enforcement shot a man to death after he opened fire on police, wounding an officer and killing Preacher, the K9, during an hourslong standoff in Portage Lake.

Troopers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute with a woman at 20 Ranger St. in Portage Lake.

Steven Righini, 29, was inside the home with their 4-week-old infant, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman, who called 911 and escaped the home before police arrived, told troopers and deputies that Righini had been fighting with her and pushed her into the wall.

When troopers and deputies persuaded Righini to come outside, a struggle ensued. He allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at officers as he retreated back inside, authorities said.

Authorities said Righini then grabbed another firearm and fired at a retreating cruiser, striking Deputy Shane Campbell in the shoulder. Deputy Reid Clark returned fire, prompting a standoff that spanned “several hours.”

Righini refused to surrender and eventually tried to flee the residence in a vehicle, but state police said a tactical team disabled his car. He then allegedly took off on foot, shooting and killing Preacher, the state police K9, while trying to escape.

Righini was then shot after he pointed his gun at Troopers Andrew Hardy and Jonathan Russell just before 8 p.m. Authorities said Righini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell was taken to Northern Light Hospital in Presque Isle for treatment and was later released.

K9 Preacher, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an emergency vet for surgery, where he died early Tuesday morning, Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said.

“Preacher was more than just a working dog -- he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero,” Ross said in a statement. “Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm.”

The infant child was not injured and was returned to her mother.

Deputy Clark, Trooper Hardy, and Trooper Russell were placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol while the Office of the Attorney General investigates the use of deadly force in the police-involved shooting, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

