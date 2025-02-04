Man shot to death after wounding officer, killing K9 in New England lake town, authorities say

PORTAGE, Maine — Law enforcement shot a man to death after he opened fire on police, wounding an officer and killing a K9 during an hourslong standoff in a New England lake town on Monday, authorities said.

Maine State Police troopers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute with a female at 20 Ranger Street in Portage Lake learned 29-year-old Steven Righini was inside the home with their 4-week-old infant, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The female, who called 911 and escaped the home before police arrived, told troopers and deputies that Righini had been fighting with her and pushed her into the wall.

When troopers and deputies ultimately persuaded Righini to come outside, a struggle ensued when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at officers as he retreated back inside.

Authorities said Righini then grabbed another firearm and fired at a retreating cruiser, striking Deputy Shane Campbell in the shoulder. Deputy Reid Clark returned fire, prompting a standoff that spanned “several hours.”

Righini refused to surrender and eventually tried to flee the residence in a vehicle, but state police said a tactical team disabled his car. He then allegedly took off on foot, shooting and wounding a state police K9 in an attempt to escape.

Righini was then shot after he pointed his gun at Troopers Andrew Hardy and Jonathan Russell just before 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Campbell was transported to Northern Light Hospital in Presque Isle for treatment and was later released.

K9 Preacher, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an emergency vet for surgery, where he passed away early Tuesday morning, Maine State Police Colonel William Ross announced.

“Preacher was more than just a working dog -- he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero,” Ross said in a statement. “Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm.”

The infant child was not injured and was returned to her mother.

Deputy Clark, Trooper Hardy, and Trooper Russell were placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol while the Office of the Attorney General investigates the use of deadly force in the police-involved shooting, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

