Over 500 boats on display at the New England Boat Show in Boston

BOSTON — The Discover Boating Boat Show is currently underway at the Menino Convention Center in Boston’s Seaport, featuring more than 500 boats and running through Sunday.

The event is New England’s largest boating exposition, attracting serious buyers and leisure enthusiasts alike.

According to Carrie Waible, spokesperson for the show, attendees can explore a wide variety of boats, from pontoons and runabouts to wake boats and yachts.

“You can see and shop things from pontoons and runabouts to wake boats and yachts. And you are welcome to board every single one of these boats,” Waible said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the boat show this year, which offers a chance for attendees to not only shop but also to immerse themselves in the boating lifestyle during the winter months.

Waible noted that for many visitors, “..for the thousands of others that come just to enjoy winter weekend indoors and dream of summer, you’re going to walk around with a drink in your hand, check out these boats, jump in the paddle pool, head to the beach club to play some beach games and just really enjoy the best of the boating lifestyle.”

In addition to traditional boating options, this year’s show showcases cutting-edge technology. Features such as backup cameras, heated seats, and integrated sound systems are now common even in smaller boats.

“This year we are seeing so many new technologies take hold on these boats...you’re seeing things like backup cams and heated seats and ice cup coolers on 20-something pontoons,” Waible explained.

The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts is a significant economic driver, generating about $5 billion annually. This industry supports more than 1,000 businesses and more than 17,000 jobs.

Waible highlighted this impact by stating, “Boating is an investment, but you’re investing in way more than that vessel that’s taking you out to sea because anyone that’s been on a boat knows the minute you leave the dock, you feel the wind in your hair, you’re leaving everything behind.”

Interestingly, 95% of the boats sold in the U.S. are American-made, underscoring the industry’s local significance.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 for adults, while children 12 and under can enter for free.

The show runs through Sunday, promising a variety of activities and opportunities for all marine enthusiasts.

